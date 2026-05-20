2026 Mentored Woodworking Residency Reception with Doug Stowe

Celebrate the closing exhibition for the 2026 Mentored Woodworking Residency at the Eureka Springs School of the Arts on Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 2 to 5:30 PM.

This special public reception showcases the work of resident artists who spent two immersive weeks creating and refining handcrafted woodworking projects under the mentorship of master woodcrafter Doug Stowe in ESSA’s Windgate Wood Studio.

Guests are invited to meet the artists, explore fine woodworking, handmade furniture, wood art, and functional craft, and experience the creative spirit of the Ozarks arts community. Select works will be available for purchase.

The Eureka Springs School of the Arts is located in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, and offers workshops, artist residencies, and creative experiences in woodworking, ceramics, blacksmithing, painting, photography, fiber arts, and more.

Event Details

📍 Eureka Springs School of the Arts

📅 Saturday, June 20, 2026

⏰ 2 PM – 5:30 PM

🎟 Free and open to the public

Learn more at: https://essa-art.org/events/artists-in-residence/

RSVP on the Facebook Event page here: https://www.facebook.com/share/1AoYaG3Mjh/