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2026 Secular Speaker Series #1 - Sam Grover, Senior Counsel with Freedom From Religion Foundation

2026 Secular Speaker Series #1 - Sam Grover, Senior Counsel with Freedom From Religion Foundation

Join us for the first 2026 Secular Speaker Series event with Sam Grover, Senior Counsel for the Freedom From Religion Foundation. Together, we’ll examine current church–state issues in Arkansas and how the law protects a secular government.

This event supports our mission to defend separation of church and state and uphold the rights of non-religious community members. Register below to reserve your seat and stay informed, engaged, and connected.

Bentonville Public Library
$10
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ozarks Chapter of FFRF
3104827182
ozarksffrf@gmail.com
www.ozarksffrf.org
Bentonville Public Library
405 South Main Street
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4792713192
mlosapio@live.com
Bentonville library.org