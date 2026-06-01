2026 Secular Speaker Series #2 - Hemant Mehta, The Friendly Atheist

Join us for the 2026 Secular Speaker Series #2 with Hemant Mehta, “The Friendly Atheist.” Hear thoughtful perspectives on secularism, open inquiry, and what it means to build community without religious influence.

This event supports the Ozarks Chapter of the Freedom From Religion Foundation in defending church‑state separation and advocating for the rights of non‑religious individuals. Please click the link to secure your tickets to this wonderful program!