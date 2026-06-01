2026 Secular Speaker Series #3 - Sam McGuire, Director of Grassroots Organizing & Advocacy for American Atheists
2026 Secular Speaker Series #3 - Sam McGuire, Director of Grassroots Organizing & Advocacy for American Atheists
Join us for the 2026 Secular Speaker Series #3 with Sam McGuire, Director of Grassroots Organizing & Advocacy of American Atheists. This event explores current church‑state issues and what effective advocacy for non-religious rights looks like today.
Hosted by the Ozarks Chapter of FFRF, this conversation supports our work to keep government neutral on religion and to build a visible, confident secular community.
Fayetteville Public Library
$10
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Ozarks Chapter of FFRF
3104827182
ozarksffrf@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Sam McGuire
Fayetteville Public Library
401 West Mountain St.Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479-856-7000