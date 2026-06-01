© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2026 Secular Speaker Series #3 - Sam McGuire, Director of Grassroots Organizing & Advocacy for American Atheists

2026 Secular Speaker Series #3 - Sam McGuire, Director of Grassroots Organizing & Advocacy for American Atheists

Join us for the 2026 Secular Speaker Series #3 with Sam McGuire, Director of Grassroots Organizing & Advocacy of American Atheists. This event explores current church‑state issues and what effective advocacy for non-religious rights looks like today.

Hosted by the Ozarks Chapter of FFRF, this conversation supports our work to keep government neutral on religion and to build a visible, confident secular community.

Fayetteville Public Library
$10
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ozarks Chapter of FFRF
3104827182
ozarksffrf@gmail.com
www.ozarksffrf.org

Artist Group Info

Sam McGuire
https://atheists.org/
Fayetteville Public Library
401 West Mountain St.
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479-856-7000
http://www.faylib.org