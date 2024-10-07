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2026 Secular Speaker Series #4 - Fish Stark, Executive Director with the American Humanist Association

2026 Secular Speaker Series #4 - Fish Stark, Executive Director with the American Humanist Association

Join us for our 2026 Secular Speaker Series #4 with Fish Stark of the American Humanist Association. We’ll explore practical ways to support church‑state separation, protect nonreligious rights, and build a more inclusive, secular community.

Your registration helps our Ozarks Chapter continue public education on religious freedom and government neutrality. Please complete the form below to reserve your seat and stay informed about future secular events.

Bentonville Public Library
$10
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ozarks Chapter of FFRF
3104827182
ozarksffrf@gmail.com
www.ozarksffrf.org

Artist Group Info

Fish Stark
https://americanhumanist.org/
Bentonville Public Library
405 South Main Street
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4792713192
mlosapio@live.com
Bentonville library.org