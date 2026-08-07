48th Annual Ozark Quilt Fair
48th Annual Ozark Quilt Fair
Join us for the 48th Annual Ozark Quilt Fair on Saturday, September 12th, from 10 am to 2 pm at the Shiloh Museum! Enjoy live music and free quilt-themed activities for families, plus a scavenger hunt. Don’t miss the Viewers’ Choice awards with cash prizes for new and antique quilts. Awards presented at 2 pm!
Shiloh Museum of Ozark History
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Shiloh Museum of Ozark History
Shiloh Museum of Ozark History
118 W. Johnson Ave.Springdale, Arkansas 72764