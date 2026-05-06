6-Week Intro to Wheel Throwing

This 6-week class series introduces students to making pottery on the wheel and includes all stages of the ceramic cycle.

This 6-week course introduces students to making pottery on the wheel and engages every stage of the ceramic cycle. It begins with throwing wet clay into basic forms like bowls and cups, then moves into trimming and modifying those leather-hard pieces, and finally glazing them. At the end of the course participants will be able to take home their finished, functional, handmade works of art. Classes meet every Thursday from 6PM-8PM for 6 weeks, Thursday June 4th -Thursday July 9th.

Joe's Instagram is @theozarkpotteryshed

Joe's bio: "My first encounter with clay was when I was about ten years old. My friend’s mom was a potter, and she would let me ‘play’ on the wheel. Years later, after some time in the military, I went to Jacksonville State University in Alabama and earned my BFA in ceramics. I worked as a functional potter for several years and then decided on a career as a teacher. I taught in Oklahoma for five years and then went back to school to earn my MFA in ceramics from the University of Tulsa. I then moved to northwest Arkansas and taught high school ceramics for fifteen years. Although my personal emphasis is in functional pottery, I have also worked with hand building and created many sculptural forms. I was a vender at the Bentonville farmers market for about ten years and have participated in numerous craft shows across the US over the years."

$250 for all 6 classes, including clay and materials!