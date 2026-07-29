Amateur Radio License Class, sponsored by the Bella Vista Radio Club (the largest radio club in Arkansas). The class runs for 2 Saturdays and culminates in FCC license testing. ARRL Registered License Instructor Tom Northfell W5XNA teaches the class. Successful attendees will receive a free one-year membership to the Bella Vista Radio Club.

Further information and registration at: https://bellavistaradioclub.org/event/technician-license-class-august-2026/