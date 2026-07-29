Amateur Radio License Class
Amateur Radio License Class
Amateur Radio License Class, sponsored by the Bella Vista Radio Club (the largest radio club in Arkansas). The class runs for 2 Saturdays and culminates in FCC license testing. ARRL Registered License Instructor Tom Northfell W5XNA teaches the class. Successful attendees will receive a free one-year membership to the Bella Vista Radio Club.
Further information and registration at: https://bellavistaradioclub.org/event/technician-license-class-august-2026/
Elkins Public Library
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Bella Vista Radio Club
info@bellavistaradioclub.org
Elkins Public Library
352 North Center StreetElkins, Arkansas 72727
479-643-2904
amberturnbough@elkins.arkansas.gov