Arkansas Music Experience Presents: Film & Music Industry Meet Up
Arkansas Music Experience Presents: Film & Music Industry Meet Up
Presented by the Arkansas Music Experience, The Arkansas Film and Music Connection is bringing together the state’s two most powerful creative sectors at a pivotal moment in our history.
This event provides a crucial platform for filmmakers, musicians, producers, and composers to unite. As state legislators develop new frameworks to fuel state-wide creative economy growth, your presence ensures our collective voice is heard. Join us to expand your network, find future collaborators, and stand together as we prepare to champion legislation that will elevate the entire Arkansas creative ecosystem.
This event is free, no tickets required.
The Momentary
06:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
The Momentary
507 SE E.Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com