Art Fair
Art Fair
This incredible celebration of craft and creativity will take place on Crystal Bridges Campus on October 3–4, 2026.
See a vibrant showcase of artwork featuring talented artists from across the country, spanning different mediums. There will also be food trucks, live art demos, culinary experiences, and more. Support these amazing creators and find something special to take home.
See you there!
Art Fair
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
Art Fair
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org