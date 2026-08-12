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Art Fair

Art Fair

This incredible celebration of craft and creativity will take place on Crystal Bridges Campus on October 3–4, 2026.

See a vibrant showcase of artwork featuring talented artists from across the country, spanning different mediums. There will also be food trucks, live art demos, culinary experiences, and more. Support these amazing creators and find something special to take home.

See you there!

Art Fair
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Art Fair
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org