Art Together Workshop: Painting Vinyl Records

Turn an upcycled vinyl record into a vibrant artwork that celebrates rhythm, motion, and funky expression. This three-day workshop begins with a short visit to the galleries, where we’ll listen to Keith Haring’s playlists and look at the energetic lines, playful shapes, and visual rhythms found in Keith Haring’s art.

Back in the studio, a Crystal Bridges teaching artist will guide you as we experiment with color patterns, and expressive mark-making on the waxy surface of a recycled record to create artworks that are ready for the dance floor.

Tickets are $31.25 ($25/members) Bring a friend: $54 ($45/members) for a dual ticket! Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.