Art Together Workshop: Pop Pots!

Create a one-of-a-kind flowerpot full of bold, energetic designs lines inspired by Keith Haring’s painted ceramic vessels and other 3D objects with art instructor Beth Ozbun. In this workshop, we’ll begin with a visit to the special exhibition Keith Haring in 3D to look closely at Haring’s artwork and spend time sketching playful figures, lines, and symbols to spark our ideas. Then, back in the studio, we’ll use terracotta flowerpots as our canvas as we create with paintbrushes and markers to cover the surface with pattern and Keith Haring’s signature sense of liveliness and fun. Each participant will leave with to create a unique flowerpot to take home.

Tickets are $31.25 ($25/members). Bring a friend with a dual ticket: $54 ($45/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

All materials provided.