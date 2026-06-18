Artist Panel: The Impact of Education on the Acculturation of Traditional Indigenous Pottery

In conjunction with Troy Jackson's exhibition Assembling of Acculturation: The Art of Troy Jackson, Historic Cane Hill welcomes Troy Jackson, Justice Catron, and Bryce Brisco to discuss the impact of education on the acculturation of traditional Indigenous arts on Thursday, June 25 from 6:00-7:30 with open gallery prior to and following the panel discussion. The program is held in collaboration with the University of Arkansas School of Art.

This moderated discussion will explore similarities and differences between traditional Native American pottery and pottery influenced by European Americans. Each artist will reflect on their personal work in terms of firing methods, glazes, handles, and other pottery components to highlight the diversity of technique. Moderating the discussion will be Callie Chunestudy, the Cultural Programs and Events Project Manager for Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism.

Prior to and following the panel discussion, guests will have the opportunity to view Jackson’s exhibition in the Historic Cane Hill gallery.

Please note that attendees will need to be able to climb a flight of stairs to attend the in-person moderated session. A livestream will be provided in an accessible room.