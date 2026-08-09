Arts Live Theatre Fall After-School Classes 2026
Arts Live Theatre Fall After-School Classes 2026
Arts Live Theatre is preparing for FALL! A variety of after-school theatre classes are available for ages 4-5, 6-8, 9-12, and 13-18 years old. Fun-filled class themes include Fairy Tale Wonders, Percy Jackson’s Quest, Pinocchio Escapades, Dinosaur Adventures, Magic School Bus, Hogwarts Hidden Mysteries, Acting Creates Character, and Minions & Monsters! Classes begin the week of August 31st and run for eight weeks!
Arts Live Theatre
$110-$190
Every 8 weeks through Oct 22, 2026.
Monday: 04:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Monday: 04:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Event Supported By
Arts Live Theatre
4795214932
julie@artslivetheatre.com
Artist Group Info
julie@artslivetheatre.com
Arts Live Theatre
818 N. Sang, Fayetteville, ARFayetteville, Arkansas 72701
4795214932
julie@artslivetheatre.com