Arts Live Theatre Fall After-School Classes 2026

Arts Live Theatre is preparing for FALL! A variety of after-school theatre classes are available for ages 4-5, 6-8, 9-12, and 13-18 years old. Fun-filled class themes include Fairy Tale Wonders, Percy Jackson’s Quest, Pinocchio Escapades, Dinosaur Adventures, Magic School Bus, Hogwarts Hidden Mysteries, Acting Creates Character, and Minions & Monsters! Classes begin the week of August 31st and run for eight weeks!