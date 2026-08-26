Aux Arc Record Fair
Aux Arc Record Fair
Browse crates of vinyl, vintage clothing, and vintage audio gear at the Aux Arc Record Fair inside RØDE House at the Momentary. Featuring local vendors, food trucks, and plenty of records to discover.
Tickets are $5 ($4/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.
The Momentary
$5 ($4/members)
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
The Momentary
507 SE E.Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com