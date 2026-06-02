Ballad Singing
Ballad Singing
In this series of four classes, Joanie Green will lead participants in singing together and learning harmonies, sharing the joy of singing these old stories. Come with friends, and if you know an old ballad, bring it along! No prior experience needed.
$40 for series of four weekly Thursday classes beginning on Jun. 11 and ending on Jul. 2.
Ozark Folkways at Fayetteville Folk School
40
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Ozark Folkways
Artist Group Info
info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways at Fayetteville Folk School
207 W Center StFayetteville, Arkansas 72701
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org