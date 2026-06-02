© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ballad Singing

Ballad Singing

In this series of four classes, Joanie Green will lead participants in singing together and learning harmonies, sharing the joy of singing these old stories. Come with friends, and if you know an old ballad, bring it along! No prior experience needed.

$40 for series of four weekly Thursday classes beginning on Jun. 11 and ending on Jul. 2.

Ozark Folkways at Fayetteville Folk School
40
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ozark Folkways
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org/

Artist Group Info

info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways
Ozark Folkways at Fayetteville Folk School
207 W Center St
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org