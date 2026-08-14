Beaded Spider Workshop

Get crafty and create your very own sparkling beaded spider! In this hands-on workshop, you’ll learn how to transform colorful beads and wire into a whimsical, eight-legged spider sculpture.

You’ll be guided step-by-step through the process of shaping the wire, arranging beads, and creating the intricate body and legs. Choose your own colors and bead combinations to make a spider that’s uniquely yours!

No previous experience is necessary—just bring your creativity and get ready to make something delightfully creepy and beautiful. 🕷️✨

All materials are provided. Ages 16+, $20 a ticket!