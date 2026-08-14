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Beaded Spider Workshop

Beaded Spider Workshop

Get crafty and create your very own sparkling beaded spider! In this hands-on workshop, you’ll learn how to transform colorful beads and wire into a whimsical, eight-legged spider sculpture.

You’ll be guided step-by-step through the process of shaping the wire, arranging beads, and creating the intricate body and legs. Choose your own colors and bead combinations to make a spider that’s uniquely yours!

No previous experience is necessary—just bring your creativity and get ready to make something delightfully creepy and beautiful. 🕷️✨

All materials are provided. Ages 16+, $20 a ticket!

Fenix Arts Gallery
20
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Fenix Arts
info@fenixarts.org
fenixarts.org

Artist Group Info

ginarosegallina@gmail.com
Fenix Arts Gallery
150 N Skyline Drive
Fayetteville , Arkansas 72701
info@fenixarts.org
fenixarts.org