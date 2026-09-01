Behind the Seams with Bentonville Fashion Week
Behind the Seams with Bentonville Fashion Week
Step behind the scenes of Bentonville Fashion Week with designer Rulli Torres in this interactive Community Spotlight at Crystal Bridges. Explore the fabrics, tools, and designs that bring a collection to life. Touch materials, learn how ideas evolve, and discover what it takes to be part of BFW as a model, designer, makeup artist, photographer, and more.
Free, no tickets required.
Crystal Bridges
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org