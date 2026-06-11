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Behind the Seams with Bentonville Fashion Week

Behind the Seams with Bentonville Fashion Week

About Event
Step behind the scenes of Bentonville Fashion Week with designer Rulli Torres in this interactive Community Spotlight at Crystal Bridges. Explore the fabrics, tools, and designs that bring a collection to life. Touch materials, learn how ideas evolve, and discover what it takes to be part of BFW as a model, designer, makeup artist, photographer, and more.

Free, no tickets required.

Admission
Free

This event is free and open to all — no tickets or reservations needed. Just show up!

Crystal Bridges
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/

Artist Group Info

Rulli Torres
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/