Behind the Seams with Bentonville Fashion Week

About Event

Step behind the scenes of Bentonville Fashion Week with designer Rulli Torres in this interactive Community Spotlight at Crystal Bridges. Explore the fabrics, tools, and designs that bring a collection to life. Touch materials, learn how ideas evolve, and discover what it takes to be part of BFW as a model, designer, makeup artist, photographer, and more.

Free, no tickets required.

Admission

Free

This event is free and open to all — no tickets or reservations needed. Just show up!