Bentonville/Rogers Sketchers Gather at the Bentonville History Museum

Bentonville, AR — Bentonville/Rogers Sketchers invites artists, beginners, and curious observers to a free morning of sketching at the Bentonville History Museum on Saturday, August 15, 2026, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The museum is located at 416 S. Main Street in Bentonville.

Participants will sketch independently from 9:30-11:15 a.m., then the group will come together for a casual “throwdown” to share sketches and celebrate everyone’s work.

The museum and surrounding downtown area offer a variety of subjects, including the historic depot building, a Frisco caboose, nearby architecture, a park and pavilion, and public art.

There are no lessons, membership requirements, fees, or expectations. Participants simply bring a sketchbook and favorite drawing or painting materials, choose something that interests them, and enjoy slowing down to look closely. All ages and experience levels are welcome.

For more information, follow Bentonville/Rogers Sketchers on Facebook.

KUAF RADIO SCRIPT:

Bentonville/Rogers Sketchers invites you to a free morning of sketching on Saturday, August fifteenth at the Bentonville History Museum, 416 South Main Street in Bentonville.

Meet the group at 9:30 a.m. and sketch on your own until the 11:15 a.m. casual sharing of everyone’s work. Choose the historic depot, Frisco caboose, downtown architecture, public art, or nearby park scenes as your subject. All ages and experience levels are welcome. Bring a sketchbook and your favorite drawing materials.

For more information, follow Bentonville/Rogers Sketchers on Facebook.