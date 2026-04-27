Bloodmobile! Blood Drive at Ozark Natural Foods!
Bloodmobile! Blood Drive at Ozark Natural Foods!
Come to the Blood Drive at Ozark Natural Foods and get a discount off an in house bakery item to help pep you back up after giving blood for our community with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks! Follow the link to set up an appointment.
Ozark Natural Foods
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026
Event Supported By
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks
479-957-5290
womackg@cbco.org
Ozark Natural Foods
380 N College AveFayetteville, Arkansas 72701
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