Botanical Collage w/ John Ford
Botanical Collage w/ John Ford
Join us for a fun afternoon of wild creativity with designer John Ford as we create one of a kind wall mounted art incorporating natural foraged materials such as mosses, lichen, driftwood, seed pods, dried mushrooms, dried flowers and grasses..
All materials and instruction included and you'll take home your own one of a kind botanical creation.
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
35
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Ozark Folkways
Artist Group Info
info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
22733 N Highway 71Winslow, Arkansas 72959
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org