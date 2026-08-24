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Botanical Collage w/ John Ford

Botanical Collage w/ John Ford

Join us for a fun afternoon of wild creativity with designer John Ford as we create one of a kind wall mounted art incorporating natural foraged materials such as mosses, lichen, driftwood, seed pods, dried mushrooms, dried flowers and grasses..

All materials and instruction included and you'll take home your own one of a kind botanical creation.

Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
35
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Ozark Folkways
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org/

Artist Group Info

info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
22733 N Highway 71
Winslow, Arkansas 72959
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org