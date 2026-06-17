Bring It Home Community Land Trust Orientations

The Bring It Home Community Land Trust (BIHCLT) is Arkansas' first Community Land Trust model of homeownership. Through this program, BIHCLT has homes for sale for income-qualified households making 80% or less of area median income.

In order to be an owner of a Community Land Trust property, all prospective buyers must complete a homeowner orientation. This class goes over the resale formula, ground lease and deed restrictions, as well as general information about how the CLT operates.

To learn more about the BIHCLT and sign up for an Orientation, please visit our website.