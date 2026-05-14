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By Design: A Conversation on the Crystal Bridges Expansion

By Design: A Conversation on the Crystal Bridges Expansion

Join us for a landmark moment as we celebrate the next chapter of Crystal Bridges. This special on-stage conversation brings together visionary leaders Alice Walton, Olivia Walton, and renowned architect Moshe Safdie for an inspiring dialogue on the Crystal Bridges’ expansion. Moderated by Vanity Fair art correspondent Nate Freeman, the discussion will offer insight into the broader cultural significance of the expansion. Marking a major milestone, this conversation will explore the ideas, ambition, and impact behind this transformative moment.

Tickets are $15 ($10/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Heartland Whole Health Institute
$15 ($10/members) Get Tickets
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Heartland Whole Health Institute
850 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
479-397-3806
https://www.heartlandwholehealth.org/events/