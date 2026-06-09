CalmHER: A Mental Health & Workplace Wellness Summit is a one-day professional development experience hosted by Dress for Success Northwest Arkansas.

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM–3:00 PM

Check-in opens at 8:30 AM

Location: Center for Nonprofits- McAuley Hall - 1200 W. Walnut St. Rogers, AR

This summit was created as a smaller, more focused extension of EmpowHER. After our annual women’s conference, attendees shared that they loved the variety of topics but wanted more opportunities to go deeper into specific areas, especially stress, burnout, boundaries, emotional regulation, mindset, and healthier workplace culture.

CalmHER is designed for women and allies who want practical, interactive tools they can use in their personal and professional lives. This smaller summit will bring together up to 100 attendees for a day of meaningful workshops focused on mental health, workplace wellness, boundaries, nervous system regulation, manifestation, and psychological safety at work.

Attendees will participate in interactive sessions designed to help them reset, recharge, and return to their workplaces with tools they can use for themselves, their teams, and their leadership journeys.

This event is also a fundraiser benefiting Dress for Success Northwest Arkansas and supports our mission to empower women toward economic independence through career development, professional attire, and a network of support.

Water, snacks, and a light lunch will be provided. Breakfast is not included.

Session 1: Stress Reduction & Vagus Nerve Reset in the Workplace

Speaker: Lauren Burkhart, MS, LAC, CRC - Tending Ground Counseling

Interactive workshop focused on nervous system regulation, stress reduction, emotional regulation, and practical somatic tools attendees can use in real workplace moments.

Session 2: Boundaries in the Workplace: Making Your Yes Mean Yes and Your No Mean No

Speaker: Rachel Cox, MS, LAC, CRC - CEO of Dress for Success NWA, Owner/CEO of Native Springs Counseling & Wellness

Interactive workshop on healthy boundaries, burnout prevention, communication, capacity, people-pleasing, workplace expectations, and how to protect your energy while still leading and serving well.

Session 3: Lunchtime Sound Bowl & Breathwork Reset

Speaker: Allisson Butler-Kubanov - Owner/CEO - Bee Well Yoga

A restorative midday reset experience with sound bowls, breathwork, mindfulness, and nervous system calming practices.

Session 4: Manifesting, Mindset & Professional Growth

Speaker: Dr. Meagan Allen, Ph.D., LPC, LMFT, NCC - Director of Counseling/Wellness at Northwest Arkansas Community College

Interactive session focused on manifestation, mindset, self-belief, visualization, and how our thoughts, energy, and intentions influence behavior, confidence, decisions, and professional growth.

Session 5: Creating Psychologically Safe Workplaces

Speaker: Heidi Dennis, LPC - Owner/CEO - Thrive Collective Therapy

Interactive workshop focused on how leaders and teams can create workplaces where people feel safe to communicate, contribute, ask questions, give feedback, make mistakes, and show up authentically while still maintaining accountability and professionalism.