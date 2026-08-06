Can You Hear Me? Ear & Hearing Health

Participants gain a comprehensive understanding of hearing health in this informative session led by audiologist Dr. Jana Smith Martin. Beginning with the anatomy of the ear, the class examines common causes and types of hearing loss, along with the diagnostic process used to assess them.

A significant portion of the program focuses on treatment, including hearing aid styles, manufacturers, and long-term care considerations. Participants also receive a practical overview of insurance coverage and reimbursement.

Designed for adults seeking to better understand their own hearing—or support someone else—this session offers clear information, expert guidance, and time for questions.

Lunch will be provided and is included in you class cost.