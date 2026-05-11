Join us in this Not Strictly History presentation by author Benjamin Hale as he discusses his latest book, Cave Mountain. This gripping narrative explores the intersection of nature, survival, and the dark lore of the Arkansas Ozarks.

The story begins in 2001 atop Cave Mountain when Hale’s six-year-old cousin, Haley, vanished on a mountain trail. Her disappearance sparked the largest search and rescue mission in Arkansas history. Once found, her mysterious account of an imaginary friend in the woods began to echo a darker history from the same wilderness decades earlier. That past involved a bizarre tale of a cult, brainwashing, and the apocalyptic visions of a teenage prophet.

Enriched by personal family history, Cave Mountain examines the thin line between religion and skepticism. At the heart of this work are two young girls, separated by decades, both facing the dangers of the northern Arkansas wilds.

Benjamin Hale is the celebrated author of The Evolution of Bruno Littlemore and the collection The Fat Artist and Other Stories. His writing has been featured in Harper’s Magazine, The New York Times, and The Washington Post. Currently a senior editor at Conjunctions, he teaches at Bard College and Columbia University.

To attend via Zoom, register here: https://shilohmuseum.org/event/cave-mountain-a-disappearance-and-a-reckoning-in-the-ozarks/