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Ceramics: Flower Vases

Ceramics: Flower Vases

Create a sculptural flower vase from the ground up in this three-part workshop led by Crystal Bridges Teaching Artist in Residence Linda Nguyen Lopez. Over three sessions, you’ll design and construct your vessel using slab-building techniques, return the following week to decorate and add surface decoration, and finish by arranging a fresh floral arrangement in your fired vessel. Perfect for beginners and experienced makers, this workshop blends creativity, craft, and functional design.

Tickets are $193 ($161.25/members and adults 25 and under). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

All materials are provided. Class dates are June 11, June 18, and June 25.

Crystal Bridges
$193 ($161.25/members and adults 25 and under)
Every week through Jun 25, 2026.
Thursday: 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/