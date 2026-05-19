Ceramics: Flower Vases

Create a sculptural flower vase from the ground up in this three-part workshop led by Crystal Bridges Teaching Artist in Residence Linda Nguyen Lopez. Over three sessions, you’ll design and construct your vessel using slab-building techniques, return the following week to decorate and add surface decoration, and finish by arranging a fresh floral arrangement in your fired vessel. Perfect for beginners and experienced makers, this workshop blends creativity, craft, and functional design.

Tickets are $193 ($161.25/members and adults 25 and under). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

All materials are provided. Class dates are June 11, June 18, and June 25.