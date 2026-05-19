Ceramics: Intro to Wheel-Throwing

Combining craft, community and creativity, this introductory six-week course investigates the techniques, materials, and themes common in wheel-thrown ceramics. Through hands-on instruction, students will be encouraged to develop the foundational skills surrounding wheel thrown forms such as making handles, trimming pots, decorating the surfaces, and applying glaze. Students will leave class with a foundational knowledge of clay and various ceramic processes. This section is perfect for students who want to discover the basics of throwing with a cohort of fellow artists.

Tickets are $225 ($187.50/members and adults 25 and under). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

All materials provided. Enrolled students will have access to Sunday open studio hours for independent practice. Class runs June 13 – July 24 (no class the week of July 4th).