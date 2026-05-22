Ceramics: Intro to Wheel-Throwing

Combining craft, community and creativity, this six-week introductory course investigates the techniques, materials, and themes common in wheel-thrown ceramics. Through hands-on guidance, students will be encouraged to develop the foundational skills surrounding wheel thrown forms such as making handles, trimming pots, decorating the surfaces, and applying glaze. Students will leave class with a foundational knowledge of clay and various ceramic processes. This six‑week class is ideal for anyone eager to learn the basics of wheel throwing or to grow their confidence alongside a supportive group of fellow artists.

Tickets are $225 ($187.50/members and adults 25 and under). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

All materials are included. Enrolled students will also have access to Sunday open‑studio hours for independent practice. Class runs August 8 – September 12.

Class & Workshops Discount

Sign up before June 1st and get $10 off !

Class & Workshop Scholarship

A limited number of need-based scholarships are available for all teen & adult classes and workshops, covering 100% of registration costs.

Learn more about class and workshop scholarships.