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Ceramics: Intro to Wheel-Throwing

Ceramics: Intro to Wheel-Throwing

Combining craft, community and creativity, this six-week introductory course investigates the techniques, materials, and themes common in wheel-thrown ceramics. Through hands-on guidance, students will be encouraged to develop the foundational skills surrounding wheel thrown forms such as making handles, trimming pots, decorating the surfaces, and applying glaze. Students will leave class with a foundational knowledge of clay and various ceramic processes. This six‑week class is ideal for anyone eager to learn the basics of wheel throwing or to grow their confidence alongside a supportive group of fellow artists.

Tickets are $225 ($187.50/members and adults 25 and under). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

All materials are included. Enrolled students will also have access to Sunday open‑studio hours for independent practice. Class runs August 8 – September 12.

Class & Workshops Discount
Sign up before June 1st and get $10 off !

Class & Workshop Scholarship
A limited number of need-based scholarships are available for all teen & adult classes and workshops, covering 100% of registration costs.

Learn more about class and workshop scholarships.

Crystal Bridges
$225 ($187.50/members and adults 25 and under)
Every week through Sep 12, 2026.
Saturday: 10:15 AM - 12:45 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/