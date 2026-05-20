Ceramics: Wheel-Throwing with Lids

Take your throwing skills to the next step in this intermediate six-week class focuses on designing and creating functional lidded forms on the potter’s wheel. Students will learn how to throw matching components, fit lids with precision, and refine forms for both function and aesthetic balance.

Through guided demonstrations and plenty of hands‑on practice, we will explore different lid styles, learn trimming and finishing techniques, and experiment with proportion and design. This class is ideal for students who have tried the wheel and are comfortable centering, pulling walls, and throwing basic cylinders or bowls, and are ready to expand their skills with more complex forms.

Tickets are $231 ($192.50/members and adults 25 and under). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

All materials provided. Enrolled students will also have access to Sunday open‑studio hours for independent practice. Class runs Saturdays, June 13- July 24 (no class the week of July 4).

Class & Workshop Discount

Sign up before June 1st and get $10 off !