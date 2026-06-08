Chuck Ramirez: Ordinary Wonders

Chuck Ramirez (1962-2010) was a San Antonio-based artist with a reverence for material culture. For many years, his day job was as a graphic designer and art director for the Texas grocery chain H-E-B. In his commercial work, he helped sell products that lined store shelves and filled home pantries. Ramirez’s photographs will prompt viewers to consider that the goods people buy, consume, discard, or treasure are more than just things; they are evidence of life. In the photographs, the artist positioned material culture as reflections of humanity, community, memory, and loss.

In his artwork, Ramirez often recast commercial products as windows onto the people who consumed them. Ramirez’s affinity for everyday “stuff” was a continuous thread throughout his practice. The artist’s ability to find wonder in the ordinary takes center stage in this exhibition.

Free, no tickets required.