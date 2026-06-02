Cocktail Tour | America 250: Common Threads

Kick things off in Eleven with a handcrafted cocktail from our expert mixologists. Then head into the America 250: Common Threads with gallery guides on a tour that explores the symbols artists turn to when celebrating or commenting on the United States.

It’s part art tour, part happy hour, and all fun—perfect for date night, a night out with friends, or even meeting someone new.

Tickets are $25 ($20/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Your ticket includes one drink (mocktail option available). Ages 21+ only.