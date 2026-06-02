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Cocktail Tour | America 250: Common Threads

Cocktail Tour | America 250: Common Threads

Kick things off in Eleven with a handcrafted cocktail from our expert mixologists. Then head into the America 250: Common Threads with gallery guides on a tour that explores the symbols artists turn to when celebrating or commenting on the United States.

It’s part art tour, part happy hour, and all fun—perfect for date night, a night out with friends, or even meeting someone new.

Tickets are $25 ($20/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Your ticket includes one drink (mocktail option available). Ages 21+ only.

Crystal Bridges
$25 ($20/members)
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/

Artist Group Info

Tammy Mores
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/