© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cocktail Tour: Celebrating Pride with Keith Haring in 3D

Cocktail Tour: Celebrating Pride with Keith Haring in 3D

Kick off your evening in the Commons with a handcrafted cocktail from our expert mixologists, then join a staff member for a special tour through Keith Haring in 3D in celebration of Pride Month.

It’s part art tour, part happy hour, and all fun—perfect for date night, a night out with friends, or even meeting someone new.

Tickets are $25 ($20 for members), register online or with Guest Services at 479.657.2335 to reserve your spot today.

Must be 21+ to attend. Ticket includes one drink (non-alcoholic options available).

Ticket Price & Booking Info
$25 ($20/members)

Crystal Bridges
$25 ($20/members)
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/