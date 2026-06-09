Cocktail Tour | Lucy Sparrow: The Beginnng of Convenience



Join us for an evening of crafted cocktails, felt bananas, and fuzzy fish’n’chips! Start your night at the Atrium Bar, where our expert mixologists will teach you how to craft a drink, then head out on a guided tour of Lucy Sparrow: The Beginning of Convenience, a life size grocery store filled with hand-crafted, nostalgic shopping items made entirely from felt and fabrics.

Perfect for date night or a friends’ night out!

Tickets are $25 ($20 for members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.

Must be 21+ to attend. Ticket includes one cocktail (mocktail option available).