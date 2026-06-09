© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cocktail Tour | Lucy Sparrow: The Beginnng of Convenience

Cocktail Tour | Lucy Sparrow: The Beginnng of Convenience


Join us for an evening of crafted cocktails, felt bananas, and fuzzy fish’n’chips! Start your night at the Atrium Bar, where our expert mixologists will teach you how to craft a drink, then head out on a guided tour of Lucy Sparrow: The Beginning of Convenience, a life size grocery store filled with hand-crafted, nostalgic shopping items made entirely from felt and fabrics.

Perfect for date night or a friends’ night out!

Tickets are $25 ($20 for members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.

Must be 21+ to attend. Ticket includes one cocktail (mocktail option available).

The Momentary
$25 ($20 for members)
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
https://themomentary.org/calendar/the-roots/

Artist Group Info

Lucy Sparrow
https://www.sewyoursoul.co.uk/
The Momentary
507 SE E.
Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com
https://wozsunsetsummit.com/