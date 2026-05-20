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Come From Away at Arkansas Public Theatre

Come From Away at Arkansas Public Theatre

Arkansas Public Theatre presents Come From Away, the inspiring Broadway musical based on the true story of 7,000 airline passengers who were stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, in the days following September 11, 2001.

As the world faced fear and uncertainty, one community opened its doors with extraordinary kindness, humor, and heart. With soaring music, unforgettable characters, and a powerful message of compassion, Come From Away is a moving celebration of humanity at its best.

Tickets are on sale now for only six performances: June 19–21 and June 26–28. Don’t miss this uplifting Arkansas Public Theatre production about kindness, community, and the power of people coming together.

The Victory Theater
$35 - $55
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Jun 21, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Arkansas Public Theatre
The Victory Theater
116 S 2nd St
Rogers, Arkansas 72756
479-631-8988
manager@arkansaspublictheatre.org
https://www.arkansaspublictheatre.org/