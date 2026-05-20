Come From Away at Arkansas Public Theatre

Arkansas Public Theatre presents Come From Away, the inspiring Broadway musical based on the true story of 7,000 airline passengers who were stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, in the days following September 11, 2001.

As the world faced fear and uncertainty, one community opened its doors with extraordinary kindness, humor, and heart. With soaring music, unforgettable characters, and a powerful message of compassion, Come From Away is a moving celebration of humanity at its best.

Tickets are on sale now for only six performances: June 19–21 and June 26–28. Don’t miss this uplifting Arkansas Public Theatre production about kindness, community, and the power of people coming together.