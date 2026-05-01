Controlled Chaos: Modern Drip Painting on Wood Panels with Daphne Krapausky

Create bold abstract art using guided drip techniques. Beginner-friendly, all materials included. Leave with a finished piece.

Create something bold, without overthinking it.

Controlled Chaos is a guided drip painting workshop where you’ll learn modern techniques and create your own abstract artwork on wood panels. This class is designed for all skill levels, no experience needed.

You’ll start with a practice piece to explore the process, then move into creating a final artwork that will be ready to hang once dry.

What You’ll Do:

• Learn step-by-step drip and movement painting techniques

• Create one practice piece to explore the process

• Design a final abstract artwork on a wood panel

• Work in a relaxed, low-pressure environment

What It Feels Like:

Creative. Freeing. Unstructured in the best way.

What’s Included:

• All painting materials

• Two wood panels (one practice, one final)

• A contained workstation for a clean, controlled experience

What to Bring:

Wear clothes you don’t mind getting paint on

Important Notes:

• This is an adult workshop (18+)

• Artwork will remain on-site to dry

• Finished pieces will be available for pickup at a later date

Who It’s For:

Open to all skill levels. Perfect for beginners, creatives, and anyone looking to try something new without pressure.