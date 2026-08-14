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Creative Collage

Creative Collage

Join us at Fenix for an afternoon of community collage!

Meet new people while we get creative expressing ourselves

with images, words, and designs.

No skills needed. Supplies provided, but feel free to add to the table:

Magazines, scissors, fancy scissors, markers, stickers, glue sticks, ribbons etc.

Fenix Arts Gallery
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026

Artist Group Info

info@fenixarts.org
Fenix Arts Gallery
150 N Skyline Drive
Fayetteville , Arkansas 72701
info@fenixarts.org
fenixarts.org