Creative Collage
Creative Collage
Join us at Fenix for an afternoon of community collage!
Meet new people while we get creative expressing ourselves
with images, words, and designs.
No skills needed. Supplies provided, but feel free to add to the table:
Magazines, scissors, fancy scissors, markers, stickers, glue sticks, ribbons etc.
Fenix Arts Gallery
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
info@fenixarts.org
Fenix Arts Gallery
150 N Skyline DriveFayetteville , Arkansas 72701
info@fenixarts.org