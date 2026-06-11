Crowns & Cocktails Workshop with Mount Olive Farms

Celebrate the glow of late summer at the Momentary with Crowns & Cocktails, a hands-on floral workshop inspired by golden hour gatherings and August in full bloom.

In partnership with Mount Olive Farms, guests will be guided through crafting a fresh flower crown using locally grown, seasonal blooms. As you create, you’ll sip a floral-inspired cocktail and learn approachable techniques for working with fresh flowers, perfect for end-of-summer parties, outdoor concerts, and savoring these final sun-soaked days.

Tickets are $50 ($45/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.

Your ticket includes all materials for the flower crown workshop and one floral-inspired cocktail.