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Crowns & Cocktails Workshop with Mount Olive Farms

Crowns & Cocktails Workshop with Mount Olive Farms

Celebrate the glow of late summer at the Momentary with Crowns & Cocktails, a hands-on floral workshop inspired by golden hour gatherings and August in full bloom.

In partnership with Mount Olive Farms, guests will be guided through crafting a fresh flower crown using locally grown, seasonal blooms. As you create, you’ll sip a floral-inspired cocktail and learn approachable techniques for working with fresh flowers, perfect for end-of-summer parties, outdoor concerts, and savoring these final sun-soaked days.

Tickets are $50 ($45/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.

Your ticket includes all materials for the flower crown workshop and one floral-inspired cocktail.

The Momentary
$50 ($45/members)
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
https://themomentary.org/calendar/the-roots/
The Momentary
507 SE E.
Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com
https://wozsunsetsummit.com/