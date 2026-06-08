Culminating Event for the Summer Residency

For two weeks, artists from around the world have been living, creating, and collaborating here on the Mountain. Now, for one afternoon only, you’re invited into the experience.

Mount Sequoyah and The Alternative Arts School are opening the campus for a culminating residency event featuring visual art, writing, installations, and live performances created during this immersive summer program. Wander from one space to another as the Mountain transforms into a living, breathing gallery filled with unexpected moments of creativity and connection.

Wear comfortable shoes, dress for the weather, and come ready to explore. Some artwork and performances will take place outdoors, and guests will move between buildings and gathering spaces across campus throughout the event.

Beverages and concessions will be available by donation near the overlook.