Deep Listening Club | Matt Martin and modCV

About Event

Join us for Deep Listening Club at Crystal Bridges. Gather once a month for a shared sonic experience at the Skyspace, timed with the rhythms of nature—near the full moon, equinox, or solstice—during the Skyspace light show at sunset. As daylight fades, sound and light come together to create a moment of pause, presence, and deep listening. This month, we’re featuring Matt Martin and modCV.

Admission

Free

This event is free and open to all — no tickets or reservations needed. Just show up!