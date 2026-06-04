Deep Listening Club | Matt Martin and modCV
Deep Listening Club | Matt Martin and modCV
About Event
Join us for Deep Listening Club at Crystal Bridges. Gather once a month for a shared sonic experience at the Skyspace, timed with the rhythms of nature—near the full moon, equinox, or solstice—during the Skyspace light show at sunset. As daylight fades, sound and light come together to create a moment of pause, presence, and deep listening. This month, we’re featuring Matt Martin and modCV.
Admission
Free
This event is free and open to all — no tickets or reservations needed. Just show up!
Crystal Bridges
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org