You're invited to this month's Dog Treat Lab!

Drop by the Best Friends Pet Resource Center to create some handmade dog treats - for your own pets, or to be donated to the adoptable pets of Best Friends! Along the way you'll learn amazing cooking skills from chef Regina Bowman, and discover fun new ways to make your pet's favorite treats. Come out to get baking and leave with your own yummy homemade dog treats!

Treats may contain allergens, if you have a concern regarding specific allergens, please contact us at eventsnwa@bestfriends.org.

Free, no registration required. All supplies are provided and families and participants of all ages are welcome. This is a drop-in event.

Please contact eventsnwa@bestfriends.org for more information.