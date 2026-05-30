Join Best Friends Animal Society for Drag Bingo: Adopt Love, Celebrate Pride, at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center in Bentonville!

Delight in a dazzling evening of bingo, laughter, and community! Enjoy fabulous drag performances, exciting bingo rounds, prizes, and heartwarming moments with adoptable pets looking for loving homes.

Whether you come to play, celebrate, find a new pet, or support animal welfare, this event is all about embracing love, inclusion, and the joy of bringing people and pets together. Grab your friends, bring your pride, and get ready for a night that’s equal parts glamorous and meaningful — all while helping our adoptable pets find loving homes.