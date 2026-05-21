Drawing: Exploring Sketching

This sketchbook-based six-week drawing class invites participants to rediscover drawing as a playful, confidence-building practice rooted in observation. Through guided studio exercises, students will learn to see and render form using simple shapes, line, and value, building a strong foundation for drawing people and everyday subjects.

Midway through the course, the class will venture out into public spaces across the museum, including the café, galleries, and grounds, to draw from life in dynamic, real-world settings.

Returning to the studio, students will focus on gestural figure drawing and introductory portrait work before heading back out to sketch Crystal Bridges visitors, objects, and architecture.

Taught by accomplished Northwest Arkansas illustrator Chad Maupin, this class emphasizes curiosity, experimentation, and the joy of drawing simply for the sake of drawing.

Tickets are $213 ($177.50/members and adults 25 and under). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

All materials included. Class runs six weeks, June 11 – July 23 (no class the week of July 4).