Dried Flower Wreaths w/ Jenny Monfore

Learn how to make beautiful, sustainable dried wreaths using farm-grown flowers! We’ll start with an intro to everlasting flowers including favorite varieties for growing in the garden, proper harvesting, best drying practices, and responsible foraging. We’ll discuss common wreathmaking methods and the importance of sustainability in this craft. Then we’ll spend the rest of class creating small, earth-friendly everlasting wreaths using willow and flowers from the instructor's farm—perfect for holiday decorations or gifts!

Students will learn basic sustainable dried flower design skills that are easy to use at home and can be scaled up to create larger arrangements.

We’ll have time to create two small wreaths in class. Dried flowers will last a year when kept indoors out of direct sunlight.

Jenny Monfore runs Old Time Flowers, a small cut flower farm in Montpelier, Vermont. She grows sustainable fresh and dried blooms throughout the seasons. She is also an old time musician and plays fiddle in several different stringbands including the Spring Chickens, Thunder Dog, and Wild Ponies of the West. In her free time Jenny enjoys traveling, going to old time festivals, taking