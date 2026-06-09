⛳ Drive for Success Golf Scramble

Benefitting Dress for Success NWA At The Creeks

Join us for the 1st Annual Drive for Success 4-Person Golf Scramble, a day of great golf, friendly competition, and meaningful impact—all in support of Dress for Success NWA and our mission to empower women on their journey to economic independence.

This exciting tournament will be hosted at the beautiful Creeks Golf Course and feature two flight options to fit your schedule:

Morning Flight: Shotgun start at 8:00 AM

Afternoon Flight: Shotgun start at 1:00 PM

All players will enjoy range balls prior to their flight to warm up and get dialed in before teeing off. A lunch for all participants will be served at noon, bringing both flights together for food, fun, and connection.

Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just in it for a great cause, the Drive for Success Golf Scramble promises an unforgettable day on the course—where every swing helps support women in Northwest Arkansas build confidence, careers, and brighter futures.

Grab your team, choose your flight, and help us drive success—one hole at a time.