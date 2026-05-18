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Drop-In Exhibition Tour | Lucy Sparrow: The Beginning of Convenience and Chuck Ramirez: Ordinary Wonders

Drop-In Exhibition Tour | Lucy Sparrow: The Beginning of Convenience and Chuck Ramirez: Ordinary Wonders


Damaged yellow smiley face piñata with a red party hat showing torn areas and newspaper inside.

Join a Gallery Guide for a look at two special exhibitions, Lucy Sparrow: The Beginning of Convenience and Chuck Ramirez: Ordinary Wonders. On this tour, you will become immersed in Sparrow’s felted time-capsule of a vintage supermarket, and Ramirez’s photographs that explore humanity’s connection with the material world.

This tour is free, no tickets required.

Please meet your guide in the Momentary lobby to join.

The Momentary
01:45 PM - 02:15 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
https://themomentary.org/calendar/the-roots/
The Momentary
507 SE E.
Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com
https://wozsunsetsummit.com/