Drop-In Exhibition Tour | Lucy Sparrow: The Beginning of Convenience and Chuck Ramirez: Ordinary Wonders



Damaged yellow smiley face piñata with a red party hat showing torn areas and newspaper inside.

Join a Gallery Guide for a look at two special exhibitions, Lucy Sparrow: The Beginning of Convenience and Chuck Ramirez: Ordinary Wonders. On this tour, you will become immersed in Sparrow’s felted time-capsule of a vintage supermarket, and Ramirez’s photographs that explore humanity’s connection with the material world.

This tour is free, no tickets required.

Please meet your guide in the Momentary lobby to join.