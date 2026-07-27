Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance: Presented by the Smokehouse Players

Denial, delusion, and blurred boundaries collide in Edward Albee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy, “A Delicate Balance,” forcing a couple to confront uncomfortable truths about how far they are willing to go for family and friends when they are pushed to their limits. Featuring Tim Gilster, Amy Jones, Jonelle Lipscomb, Juliette Robinson, Warren Rosenaur, and Terry Vaughan. Directed by Brittany Tavernaro. Tickets are a FREE gift to the community (donations accepted at the door / cash, check, Venmo). All donations received at the Thursday, November 12 performance will benefit Magdalene Serenity House. NO RESERVED SEATING / SMALL VENUE. Doors open 1 hour before each show. Wine, chips, and cookies are available for sale before the show (cash only).