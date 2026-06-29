Enameling: Pop Pendants
Enameling: Pop Pendants
Explore the art of glass on metal in this one-day enameling class. Learn essential techniques such as sgraffito and stenciling while fusing glass onto copper to create one-of-a-kind Pop Art pendants with colorful, high contrast designs. This workshop is perfect for beginners and offers a hands-on introduction to enameling tools, materials, and safety.
Crystal Bridges
$88.50 ($73.75 members and guests under 25)
01:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org