ESSA Studio Stroll

Come see what’s happening at the Eureka Springs School of the Arts during ESSA’s September Studio Stroll on Saturday, September 12th, from 4:00 - 5:30 PM.

Visitors can explore workshops in ESSA’s ceramics, wood, and small metals studios, see student work in progress, watch instructor demonstrations, ask questions, and get a closer look at the creative process.

The September stroll also includes a chance to meet Brian DePauli, ESSA’s 2026 2D Artist in Residence, learn about his creative practice, and see what he’s been working on during his residency.

Featured on this stroll:

🪵 Woodworking: Inlaid Boxes with Doug Stowe

🏺 Ceramics: Ceramics Studio: A Primer with Jessica Ames-Russell

💍 Small Metals: Transformations with Robert Dancik

🎨 Artist Residency: Meet 2026 2D Artist in Residence Brian DePauli

ESSA Studio Strolls are free, family friendly, and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided, and free parking is available on campus.

Date: Saturday, September 12th

Time: 4:00 - 5:30 PM

Location: Eureka Springs School of the Arts, 15751 Highway 62 West, Eureka Springs, AR

Admission: Free

Learn more at essa-art.org/events/studio-strolls/.

RSVP on the Facebook Event page here: https://www.facebook.com/share/1Dfw9mDKyY/

